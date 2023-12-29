OPS: More Investors to Close Shop in 2024 Over Un-Cleared Letters of Credit

As the Federal Government moves to halt gradual exodus of multinationals from the country, some members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have raised the alarm that more businesses may close shop next year over backlog of uncleared Letters of Credit (LCs), currently awaiting approval in some banks. They said the development, if not urgently resolved, would see more local businesses being shut down and more multinational companies exiting Nigeria over their inability to import critical inputs for production.

The OPS, which is the umbrella body of Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria, comprising of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), Nigerian Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), unanimously stated that government should expect an alarming increase factory shut-down as the development is generating distrust among investors.

New Telegraph reliably learnt that there had been a massive decline in letter of credit approval by the banks. Local and foreign investors are scrambling to meet up with their LC agreements and obligations with their foreign trade partners for orders already placed meant for the Nigerian market. Specifically, findings revealed that the non- availability of forex to resolve the issues would lead to dire consequences in the country’s productive sector, with expected increase in cost of production, cost of goods, further hyper-inflation and others.

Speaking in separate interviews with New Telegraph, the Director- General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir; renowned economist, Founder/ Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and a former Director-General, LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, and a former Chairman of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Small and Medium scales Enterprise Group (SMEG), Dr. Jon Tudy Kachikww, raised the alarm that non-issuance of Letter of Credit to local manufacturers and multinational companies was a big issue and a major bottleneck to international trade at the moment and that the country’s economy would feel the adverse effects negatively in 2024.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “It is because of the macroeconomic conditions in the country that are causing these foreign firms to relocate out of Nigeria. So it is not only the multinationals that are facing it, local and indigenous companies too are also facing it. And then, if that continues, we will be entering the New Year (2024), with more companies shutting down and others leaving Nigeria. “Because when you cannot no longer access your raw materials for production, then you are not in business anymore. You can’t continue to pay labour (workers) that are not doing anything.

“So, I think that is one of the appeals we are making to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to see how the backlog of LCs opened already, both the ones opened forward, they should pay the suppliers of these raw materials, so that they can supply more to these Nigerian businesses.” On LCs stifling local production, the MAN DG stated: “Yes. But the truth is that the non-issuance of these LCs are already stifling production locally and it is a big challenge when you can’t access forex to import your raw materials. “Even though those that bid over one year ago have not been paid yet. “So it’s a major challenge to business and then, the government has to intervene if they want businesses to still exist in Nigeria in short and long terms.”

Yusuf, on his part, said: “That is very negative indeed. Because that means major international transactions relating to import will not be able to be consummated. And if there are companies that need raw materials, inputs, equipment and they want to do it through our banks that will be extremely difficult. So that alone has a major implication for sustaining the businesses themselves.” He continued: “Because if critical inputs in manufacturing cannot be procured to run the business that is a big issue. Then it can also be things like pharmaceuticals that we are not producing here. If you want to import it now, that means it will be very difficult to import. “Unless you pay cash to the exporters.

And that means you have to pay in dollars. So, it is a very big issue and major bottlenecks to international trade.” On the FX volatility on LCs, the CPPE boss said: “Yes, forex volatility is having an effect on non-release of LCs by the commercial banks. It is a two-way thing; many of the importers cannot access or get adequate forex through the official window and I don’t think they can meet the demands stipulated.” On likely shutdown of more firms, the renowned economist explained: “Yes there is a risk that some of these businesses will continue to lose if they are having challenges in accessing either forex or accessing imports.”