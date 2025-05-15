OPS Kicks Over Rising Cost Of Governance Amid Raging Poverty

Share

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) has once again urged President Bola Tinubu to minimise cost of governance, saying Nigerians are going through a lot of hardships and should be compensated with positive policies.

Specifically, the private sector group stated that rising costs of living, pump prices of diesel, PMS, electricity tariffs, food, production costs, house rent and others have raised huge concerns about the survival of ordinary Nigerian and the common man.

A top shot in Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), who spoke under the condition of anonymity to New Telegraph in Lagos recently, said: “President Bola Tinubu while taking his oath of office promised to stop corruption and tackle it head on.

“So to tell you that Nigeria is spending too much of its own revenue on subsidy of petrol is not the fault of Nigerians at all. So it is not subsidy that prevented his government from ramping up crude oil export up to the quota pegged by OPEC.

“Is it me that caused oil thefts in Niger Delta region? Am I the one that should protect the pipelines? Is it not the responsibility of the government? “Talking about corruption and smuggling, definitely you are telling the whole world that your country is corrupt and is not having security.

How can tankers of petrol, according to you, leave your borders into the neighbouring countries and as far as Sudan? That is a failure of government.

“It means you cannot prevent tankers from leaving Nigeria with subsidised petrol, then how do you prevent small and light arms from coming into Nigeria? Am I the one who appointed the CG of Customs, the CG of Immigration and the CGs of all border related security outfits?

Is it Nigerians that appointed them? “We are paying our taxes to you as government, which is normal. So we have surrendered all our sovereignty to you. So it is your responsibility to protect us, our borders, our lives, our homes, everything, our streets, our highways.

“So, we need to tell government to go back and take their responsibility because already they have removed subsidy from petrol, so they are introducing new taxes, they have increased electricity tariffs, they are going to continuously suck us dry until nothing to suck.

“And they are also planning to take more loans? Do you know why? Because government is not productive. Look at the way our government has been running.

“Our country has been turned upside down when the work is actually at home. You think anybody will come and invest in your country if you don’t put in place what will attract an investor, which is security and social stability, nobody will come.”

The NACCIMA source complained about the frivolity and extravagant ways of governance, especially amongst government officials in the country.

