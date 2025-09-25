OPS: Inflation Still Uncomfortably High Amid Key Drivers

Key members of the Organised Private Sector, including Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), have unanimously agreed that the recent moderation in Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), with inflation easing for the fifth consecutive month to 20.12 per cent in August 2025 remains uncomfortably high.

Following this, the private sector group stated it was, therefore, imperative that government and economic managers remain vigilant in addressing the key drivers of inflationary pressure. The LCCI Director-General, Dr Chinyere Almona, pointed out that more efforts were required to strengthen Nigeria’s food production ecosystem to meet the demands of growing population, resolve persistent supply chain disruptions in the oil and gas sector, stabilize foreign exchange earnings from exports, and sustain ongoing economic reforms for durable outcome.

Speaking on oil and gas sector reform, she noted that given the high energy costs facing households and businesses, there was an urgent need to reassess the oil and gas sector. On forex stability and export competitiveness, Dr. Almona stressed that while foreign exchange stability has been achieved in part through improved export earnings, greater transparency, robust reserves, and reduced imports, it remained fragile.

According to her, “policy decisions must therefore be carefully weighed to avoid disrupting this progress. The recent export ban on Shea Nuts must be carefully implemented based on critical fundamentals. “Protecting local production through an export ban can result in multiple challenges if the factors supporting local production are unavailable.

“The chamber has consistently advocated for adding value to our primary commodities and exporting them as finished goods, rather than exporting them in their raw state. “We must, however, reconsider the state of agro-processing infrastructure in Nigeria.

The policy could also harm exporters with existing international contracts while limiting FX inflows. Government policies should focus on incentivizing domestic processing, upgrading agro-processing infrastructure, and promoting valueadded exports.”

On his part, the Director-General, NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, stated that the sustained progress presenter a crucial opportunity for policymakers, particularly the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to re-evaluate its prolonged tight monetary policy stance. While the decline in inflation is commendable, he noted that its full benefits would remain muted unless the MPC strategically begins to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).

“Lower interest rates will not only stimulate enterprise competitiveness but also boost access to credit, investment, and job creation, which are critical levers for inclusive growth,” Oyerinde said. He, however, expressed concern that despite a marginal decline, food inflation remains high at 21.87 per cent, continuing to exert immense pressure on households.

“For Nigerians to truly feel the impact of macroeconomic improvements, the decline in staple prices must translate into real relief for families,” he stressed. Oyerinde highlighted that for businesses, high operating costs— driven by raw materials, energy, and logistics—remained a threat to sustainability.

For individuals, persistent inflation continues to erode disposable income and consumer demand, undermining growth and hindering meaningful job creation. The Director-General advised that the government must complement monetary easing with broader interventions.

These include further strengthening the exchange rate to curb imported inflation, investing heavily in agriculture by securing farming communities and expanding mechanization, and addressing structural bottlenecks in energy, transport, and regulation. He concluded by emphasizing that the current inflation trend presents a compelling case for the MPC to ease its tight stance.

He said: “It is time to balance price stability with deliberate growth stimulation so that enterprises can thrive, jobs can be created, and Nigerians can experience tangible relief from the costof-living crisis.” While speaking on the government’s policy priorities, Dr Yusuf explained that to consolidate and build on these gains, a coherent mix of fiscal, monetary, and structural reforms would be critical.