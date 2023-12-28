OPS Identifies Reasons for Dollar Pressure on Economy

With the demand for dollar by Nigerians still high in the country, the Organised Private Sector (OPS).has asked President Bola Tinubu to take punitive measures to ease pressure of dollar demands on businesses and the economy in general. The Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Princess ‘Layo Bakare Okeowo, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph. She said curbing dollar pressure was very critical to making the nation’s economy find its feat towards navigating growth and development.

Process Okeowo, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, FAE Limited, explained that government must find the right balance and direction to ease ongoing dollar pressure on the economy, especially by reviewing the continuous payments for Nigerian embassies abroad, medical tourism, students abroad and others. Okeowo explained: “Another way to curb this dollar pressure is for government to cut down on continues demands for foreign exchange (forex) to pay for our country’s embassies and Nigerians’ demands for foreign exchange to do everything.

“Why do they demand for foreign exchange in Nigeria. Basically, there are three or four factors why Nigerians demand for foreign exchange on the high side. “Number one is factories or companies operating in Nigeria wanting to buy FX to be able to import raw materials into the country for production. Also, this raw materials serves as goods and services to us.” She continued: “Other Nigerians are into importation like buying and selling or impartation of finished goods. They also demand for FX to import finished goods to send to Nigeria.

The third category is some of us Nigerians whose children are schooling abroad or who are falling ill, either our parents or relations are ill, so we need to demand for dollar to be able to either settle our children’s schools fees or medical bills or to buy the dollars or FX for business travel. “The last category that needs the FX is the big monster that we have in our ecosystem, that is, corruption. Yes, dollar is a store of value when there is inflation.

But really, is dollar the only store of value? Can’t we buy gold? Buy other metals to store values? “Why don’t we buy real estate to store value? These are other real values where they can be stored. You know, we have an epic system. I think President Bola Tinubu’s administration should do something about the penchant for dollars in our economy.”