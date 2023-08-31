OPS Backs Tinubu’s Resolve To End Servicing Debt With 90% Revenue

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) has praised the Federal Government for deciding to stop servicing the country’s debt with 90 percent of its revenue. According to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), the decision will boost national earnings.

The MAN Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph said President Bola Tinubu’s decision agrees with the position of the OPS on debt servicing. They saluted Tinubu for removing the subsidy of fuel and foreign exchange rate policy, saying the savings from the reforms would significantly boost revenue generation.

Ajayi-Kadir said Nigeria can seek debt relief from creditors to reduce its debt burden. He said: “To build a great nation, we must make bold decisions; even though it may be painful at the moment, it is not about you and me. It is about our generation yet unborn.”

The CPPE Chief Executive Officer, Muda Yusuf, insisted that the country cannot continue to service debt with 90 percent of revenue. He said: “And that is why the process of fiscal consolidation is extremely important. And the whole idea of physical consolidation is to boost revenue and reduce costs, which is what the present administration is trying to do.

“And two major steps that have been taken in that respect is the reform in the oil and gas, especially the fuel subsidy removal and the partial convergence of the foreign exchange rates.

“From the reform of the foreign exchange market, a significant amount of revenue has been realised and we are looking at anywhere between N6 trillion and N7 trillion annually.

“From the fuel subsidy too, a whole lot of progress in revenue savings have been made which is also significant. “So that would help boost the revenue side. And the government is taking steps to reduce costs though may not be from the size of ministers.”