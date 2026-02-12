OPS Backs Agric Fair To Achieve Nation’s Agro-Industrial Competitiveness, Food Security

Members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), namely the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA); Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); and other critical stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector, have unanimously agreed that this year’s AgroFood Nigeria exhibition can build a competitive, industrialised food economy targeted at reducing food imports, stabilising food inflation, and converting agricultural output into scalable, export-ready value chains.

The private sector group made this known at the media briefing for this year’s Fairtrade Masse GmbH 11th International Trade and Conference in Lagos.

Indeed, AgroFood Nigeria 2026 is expected to hold from 24-26 March 2026 at Landmark Centre, Lagos.

They pointed out that while agriculture accounts for over 22 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), limited processing capacity and persistent post-harvest losses continue to constrain value creation, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings.

It is against this backdrop that the private sector group insisted that AgroFood Nigeria 2026, the 11th edition of West Africa’s leading agrofood and agro-allied industry platform, will convene policymakers, manufacturers, buyers, investors, technology providers, and development partners to advance the next phase of Nigeria’s agro-industrial transformation.

In his speech, the Director General of NACCIMA, a key partner for AgroFood Nigeria 2026, Engr. Olushola Obadimu, said:

“This exhibition is particularly timely. As we confront issues ranging from climate change and rising production costs to post-harvest losses and limited market access, there is an urgent need for practical solutions, modern technologies, and strategic partnerships. Events like AgroFood Nigeria create the right environment for meaningful conversations to translate into actionable outcomes.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, remarked:

“The AgroFood exhibition offers a direct and practical bridge between Nigerian manufacturers and international technology providers, enabling access to solutions that can transform local production. Specifically, this platform supports technology acquisition, the adoption of global standards in food processing and packaging, and the strengthening of the Made-in-Nigeria brand through increased value addition. Each of these outcomes contributes directly to economic growth, job creation, and national food security.”

In her remarks, the Director General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said:

“The AgroFood Nigeria International Tradeshow and Exhibition presents a vital opportunity to bring together critical stakeholders whose collaboration and organisational integration will advance food security in Nigeria and significantly enhance production quality across the agricultural value chain.”