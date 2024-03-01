Oprah Winfrey to Leave Board of Weight Watchers

Oprah Winfrey is to leave the board of Weight Watchers, in a fresh blow to a company struggling to compete against the popularity of weight- loss drugs.

The US celebrity, who has been on the firm’s board since 2015, said she would not stand for re-election at its next shareholder meeting in May. Ms Winfrey recently revealed that she used weight-loss drugs as a “maintenance tool.”

Shares in Weight Watchers International fell by 27% in extended New York trade, reports the BBC. Ms Winfrey said in a statement that she would continue to work with Weight Watchers “in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition.”