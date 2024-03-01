New Telegraph

March 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Oprah Winfrey to…

Oprah Winfrey to Leave Board of Weight Watchers

Oprah Winfrey is to leave the board of Weight Watchers, in a fresh blow to a company struggling to compete against the popularity of weight- loss drugs.

The US celebrity, who has been on the firm’s board since 2015, said she would not stand for re-election at its next shareholder meeting in May. Ms Winfrey recently revealed that she used weight-loss drugs as a “maintenance tool.”

Shares in Weight Watchers International fell by 27% in extended New York trade, reports the BBC. Ms Winfrey said in a statement that she would continue to work with Weight Watchers “in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition.”

Read Previous

Al-Mujaddid: Harmony Gardens MD/CEO Honoured by African Muslim Council
Read Next

Sanginga Seeks Collaborations To Tackle Food Challenges