Oprah Winfrey Speaks On Collecting $1m To Endorse Kamala Harris

Following the victory of former President Donald Trump, American television host and actress, Oprah Winfrey has debunked purported reports claiming she was paid $1 million to campaign for the Democratic candidate in the just-concluded United States (US) presidential election, Kamala Harris.

New Telegraph reports that Washington Examiner had claimed the TV personality’s company, Harpo Productions, received a paycheck to host a celebrity town hall on behalf of Harris in September.

Reacting to the widespread claims, the 70-year-old media personality, made it clear that she didn’t accept a dime to campaign for the Democratic nominee.

Speaking with TMZ, Oprah said: “Not true. I was paid nothing, ever.”

However, Oprah refused to talk about the election results, which saw the Republican candidate, Donald Trump emerged as the President-elect.

