June 4, 2025
Opposition’s Lee Jae-Myung Wins S’korean Election

Opposition’s Lee Jae-myung will become South Korea’s next president, having won the country’s first election since impeachment chaos.

Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party conceded defeat and congratulated Lee in a brief speech, just after midnight local time.

Millions voted yesterday in a snap election triggered by former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment over his failed martial law bid.

The election has been shaped by the fallout from Yoon’s brief but disastrous move in December, which triggered divisive protests and months of political chaos, reports the BBC.

Lee Jae-myung had fought this election as a referendum on martial law – promising to make sure it would never happens again – and it worked.

But now he faces the challenge of bringing together a polarised country, businesses anxious over US tariffs and an unpredictable ally in Donald Trump.

