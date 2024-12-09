Opposition Victory In Ghana Signals APC’s Defeat In 2027 – PDP

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power in Ghana is an indication that the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will yield power to the opposition in 2027.

The party, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that all processes were put in place to guarantee that only the will of the people would prevail in elections.

NDC which lost power in Ghana in 2016, emerged victorious in the December 7 presidential election leading to the re-election of former president John Mahama.

PDP in a statement issued on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the NDC’s victory is a demonstration of the triumph of the power of the people over misrule and oppressive policies of government, which it added, has been the case in Nigeria under the APC since 2015.

“The verdict of the people of Ghana in this presidential election is a signal to the APC that its days in office are numbered as the power of the people in Nigeria, just like in Ghana, will surely prevail,” the party stated.

PDP noted that the APC has in the last nine and half years wrecked Nigeria’s economy, resulting in the devaluation of the nation’s currency, and a high unemployment rate, that has subjected the people to misery and hunger.

According to the party, Nigeria has been taken over by terrorists under the APC government, resulting in the killing of over 65,000 Nigerians, while the creative abilities of the youths have been destroyed.

It added that APC has “mortgaged the future of our country through reckless borrowing (and has) foisted repressive policies (in the country) including the rise in the cost of petrol from N97 per litre under the PDP to over N1,000.

“Also unacceptable to Nigerians is that our once thriving nation, which ranked as a preferred destination for international foreign investment capital and one of the world’s fastest-growing economies under the PDP has been brought to its knees by the APC with decayed infrastructure, comatose economy, worsening insecurity and social uncertainties occasioned by ill-conceived and ill-implemented macro-economic policies.

“More distressing is that while Nigerians are subjected to harrowing hardship, APC leaders remain unconcerned and unaccountable; imposing harsh taxes and recklessly looting the nation’s treasury to finance their luxury appetites and consumption while arrogantly treating Nigerians as though they are a conquered people.”

Nigeria’s opposition party further stated that major multinationals are leaving the country in droves while life has become so unbearable that Nigerians, particularly the youths who are now resorting to suicide or slavery mission abroad as alternative because of the monumental misrule and insensitivity of the APC.

“Nigerians now recall with nostalgia and earnestly seek a return of the golden years of the PDP in government as their only hope for survival and triumph of their dreams, aspiration and collective Will as a people,” PDP stated.

It warned INEC that Nigerians are not ready to accept a repeat of “massive manipulation and perversion of the electoral process as witnessed in the 2019 and 2023 Presidential elections in our country.”

PDP however, called on Nigerians to remain firm and steadfast in their resolve to end the suppressive rule of the APC and re-establish good governance on the platform of the PDP in 2027.

