Opposition Trails Appointment Of District Head In Kwara Community

Is it apposite to appoint an alien as a District Head, otherwise known as Daudu in local parlance, over an indigenous people, with distinct social and cultural elements, who share collective ancestral ties in the land of their places of abode?

This perhaps is the poser agitating the people of Malete District in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, following the recent announcement of the appointment of Mallam Mohammed AbdulKadir Baba, who is from the Basambo family of Isale-Oja in Ilorin, as their new Daudu (District Head) by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

It would be recalled that the Emir had earlier appointed Mallam Mohammed AbdulKadir Baba as the Daudu of Isale-Oja in Ilorin before pronouncing him also as the new Daudu of Malete District, despite the appointee being a non-indigene of the area.

Opposition

The pronouncement by the Emir, no doubt, startled the people of Malete like a thunderbolt. Indeed, they were jolted and flabbergasted beyond measure by the news.

Nevertheless, the people, numbering over 100, under the aegis of Community Leaders and Forum of Baales, comprising Magajis and Alanguas from Malete District, promptly conveyed a meeting to deliberate on the strange development.

At the end of the critical session, they out rightly rejected the appointment of the new Daudu, condemning in strong terms the action of the Emir. They described it as illegal, obnoxious and detestable, stressing that it could not stand the test of time.

Arising from this, they cautioned the Emir’s appointee not to parade himself as their District Head, but to restrict himself to Isale-Oja in Ilorin where he hails from, and has the inalienable right to be so appointed.

Appointment

The people did not mince words in condemning Baba’s appointment as their Daudu, noting that it is a gross violation of the; “valid and un-appealed Kwara State High Court judgment of October 22, 1997, which was delivered by Justice J. A. Ibiwoye in favour of three of our illustrious sons from Malete District, Alhaji Saka Adeyemi, Bayo Akande and Jimoh Adio, all of blessed memories, who were the Plaintiffs in a Suit No KWS/231/89 at the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin in 1997.”

Justice Ibiwoye had in that 1997 historic ruling averred that; “Moro Local Government Area is not under the Ilorin Emirate Council,” noting that it would, therefore, be absurd for a nonindigene to be imposed on the people of Malete as their District Head.

He added: “Since the four issues formulated by the learned State Counsel for the defendants are resolved against the defendants, the plaintiffs’ claims succeed. In consequence, all the three reliefs sought by the plaintiffs are hereby granted.”

The spokesman for the people of Malete District, Engr. AbdulKarim Layi Ayinde, who briefed journalists on the outcome of their meeting, disclosed that the 1997 court judgment, to the best of their knowledge, was never appealed and had since become statute barred, making that court verdict sacrosanct.

He added: “Consequently, the appointment of anyone as Daudu of Malete or District Head of Malete, as recently made, could not be a valid and sustainable action, coming from anybody or any authority.

“From the foregoing, therefore, we the people of Malete District in Moro Local Government Area would like to state categorically and unequivocally that the recent announcement on radio of the appointment of Mohammed Abdulkadir Baba as Daudu, which also pronounced him as Daudu (District Head) of Malete, is not only illegal but also unacceptable to our people in Malete District.

“It is also obnoxious and unsustainable. This is because the purported appointment was also against Government’s decision on appointment of Daudu/District Head for Malete as far back as 1977.

“More so, prior to the appointment of the new Daudu of IsaleOja, we had earlier conveyed our objection to any further appointment of a Daudu or District Head for Malete from outside the indigenous people of the District to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin.

“Consequently, we want to state that the person, who is now appointed as Daudu of Isale-Oja, and parading himself as Daudu/District Head of Malete, is not only regarded as a meddlesome interloper, but also acting in gross violation of the valid Kwara State High Court Judgment of 22nd October, 1997.

‘‘His action is not only regarded as provocative to our people but also contemptuous of the valid judgment of the court. Therefore, anyone who relates with him on behalf of Malete community, does so at his/her own risk.”

Govt position

At this juncture, it is pertinent to state that the insistence of the people of Malete on having their own son as their District Head has the backing of the Kwara State Government in its November 1977 edict, which stated;

“District Heads in Asa and Moro local government areas should henceforth be appointed among the indigenes of the two local government areas”. The order, according to the state government, “would, however, not come into operation until the present cream of District Heads have passed away.”

Suffice to say that the “present cream of District Heads” referred to in that directive by the state government had long

Our opposition is therefore borne out of the need for everybody to respect the valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction

passed away, meaning that the people of Malete District now have the sole right, prerogative and responsibility to determine who their Daudu or District Head would be.

While not opposing the Emir for appointing Baba as Daudu of Isale-Oja in Ilorin, the spokesman said his people have categorically and unequivocally rejected; “such a person, an outsider to Malete District, being also appointed or pronounced as Daudu/District Head of Malete henceforth, as previously proclaimed by government.”

He said: “Our opposition is therefore borne out of the need for everybody to respect the valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, as delivered on 22nd October, 1997, on the matter.

“We are very hopeful and rest assured that by his past acts of benevolence to the people and in consideration of our noble request, His Royal Highness and highly respected Emir of Ilorin, who having been a celebrated Judge of high repute, would take judicial notice of our genuine complaints by prevailing on the recently appointed Daudu of Isale-Oja to limit his operations and activities of his office to Isale-Oja area in Ilorin.

‘‘He should therefore not attempt to carry out any function in Malete District whatsoever, while parading himself under the guise of Daudu (District Head) of Malete, like it was done in Malete on Tuesday, 22nd October, 2024.”

Police action

Worried by the alleged compromise and support given by the police authority in Malete in aiding the entry of the Emir’s appointee into Malete on October 22, 2024 under the guise of Daudu, Ayinde said that they have petitioned the State Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, to rein in his officers and men in Malete police station by stopping any further attempt by Baba to impose himself as their District Head in the interest of peace.

He said: “We have already made our complaints on Baba’s action known to the Kwara State Commissioner of Police to call him to order and ensure that the police authority in Malete stops any further attempt by the newly appointed Daudu of Isale-Oja, Mallam Mohammed Abdulkadir Baba, to impose himself as the Daudu or District Head of Malete on the people.

“While we are happy that our complaints on his illegal action is receiving due consideration and attention by the Kwara State Police Command appropriately, we would like to believe, with all sense of responsibility, that the State Police Command is supposed to uphold justice by enforcing the valid judgment of a competent Court, and not supporting those violating it in any way.”

The people of Malete, however, warned that if such support is subsequently still provided by the police to the “Basambo family of Ilorin, it might lead to the provocation of the sensibility of our people as it is tantamount to infringements on their fundamental human rights, which might evoke some consequences.”

Appeal

They also appealed to the State government; “to urgently intervene in this matter by ensuring that members of the Basambo family of Isale-Oja, Ilorin, are prevented forthwith from their fraudulent incursions into Malete District as Daudu or District Head of Malete, whereby they have lately not only been making false and illegal claims of ownership over our ancestral lands.

“We are, therefore, not only vehemently rejecting their obnoxious claims entirely as incorrect, intimidating and untrue, but we also consider it as provocative.

As a result, we want them to be cautioned to stop further actions against the sensibilities of our people, else it would surely provoke reactions, which might lead to breakdown of law and order in our Communities. God forbid.”

