Opposition To NJC: Investigate Justice Tsoho Over Undeclared Accounts, Age Falsification

Opposition Watch Nigeria (OWN), a leading civil society watchdog, has called on the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate allegations of undeclared accounts and age falsification levelled against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

OWN, in a statement issued by its Media Coordinator, Aisha Bello, said Justice Tsoho was accused of operating multiple bank accounts, which it stated were allegedly omitted from his mandatory asset declaration forms.

“This constitutes a direct violation of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act,” Bello said.

She added that there were discrepancies in official records of the age of the judge, which she stated suggests a deliberate manipulation of his birth date to extend his tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated retirement age for judicial officers.

According to the media coordinator, Justice Tsoho allegedly used his office to shield these discrepancies, “thereby undermining the judiciary’s reputation as the last hope of the common man.”

OWN stated that the judiciary, which, like Caesar’s wife, should be above suspicion, should restore public confidence of the Nigerian people by immediately calling on CCB to verify Justice Tsoho’s asset declaration history, and if found wanting, should refer him immediately to the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for prosecution.

It also called for the judge’s suspension by the NJC pending the outcome of these investigations to prevent any potential interference with the judicial process.

“In the interest of transparency, the findings of these investigations must be made public to demonstrate that no individual, regardless of their station, is above the law,” the group demanded.

It noted that the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court is one of the most sensitive positions in the nation’s legal system, stating that if the head of the court is mired in allegations of fraud and dishonesty, the entire temple of justice is desecrated.

“Nigeria cannot afford a judiciary led by shadows,” it said.

The group said it is committed to monitoring the situation closely and will not hesitate to mobilise civil society partners and legal experts to ensure that justice is served.

“The fight against corruption in Nigeria cannot succeed if it ignores the very institution meant to adjudicate it,” it added.