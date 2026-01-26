Opposition Reps Raise Alarm Over Non-Implementation Of 2025 Budget

The opposition caucus in the House of Representatives has raised serious concerns over the alleged failure of the Federal Government to implement the 2025 Appropriation Act.

The caucus warned that the development could trigger calls for the removal of top finance officials.

In a statement jointly signed by the caucus leaders, Hon. Fred Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa) and Hon. Afam Ogene (LP, Anambra), on Monday, the lawmakers announced that a strategic meeting has been scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday to deliberate on critical national and legislative issues.

According to the statement, the meeting will focus on fiscal governance, legislative oversight, and an internal review of the performance of the minority leadership in the House.

Central to the deliberations, the caucus said, is the reported non-implementation of the 2025 budget throughout the entire fiscal year, despite the House approving all loan requests submitted by the Executive arm of government.

The lawmakers are expected to interrogate claims that funds appropriated for capital projects were not released, contrary to assurances earlier given to the National Assembly.

The caucus disclosed that it is also considering strong accountability measures, including a possible call for the removal of the Minister of Finance and the Accountant-General of the Federation.