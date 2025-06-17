Opposition Party Accuses Adeleke Of Attempting To Gag Media

Share

The Osun State chapter of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of attempting to gag media houses in the state, urging journalists and media professionals to continue holding the government accountable as the “mirror of society.”

In a statement signed by its state chairman, Adewale Adebayo, a former chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the APM alleged that the Adeleke-led administration is intimidating and issuing veiled threats against media managers perceived to be sympathetic to opposition voices.

The party was reacting to a recent warning by Governor Adeleke, through his spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in which radio stations were cautioned against allowing incitement to violence and repeated breaches of the National Broadcasting Code. The Governor also criticised some stations for allegedly failing to caution guests who made libelous or seditious remarks against public officials, while denying affected individuals the right of reply.

Describing the governor’s action as “an attempt to suppress press freedom,” Adebayo said: “The Allied Peoples Movement read with shock and condemns in strong terms the ongoing intimidation, undue probing and veiled threats issued against media managers for merely providing platforms for alternative political views.”

He added, “This is not a military era but a democratic society. The media is not a propaganda tool for the government but a watchdog of democracy and a platform for all voices. The recent clampdown on media executives, disguised as efforts to enforce broadcasting codes, is a calculated attempt to stifle free expression.”

Citing Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees freedom of the press and the right to disseminate information without interference, the APM said the state government’s actions are unconstitutional and dangerous.

The party warned that such moves risk undermining democratic engagement and transparency in governance.

“We view these developments not just as attacks on opposition voices but as a regression into authoritarian practices. It is unacceptable in a state that should pride itself on transparency and good governance,” the statement added.

APM called on civil society groups, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and advocates of free speech to speak out against what it described as encroachment on press freedom in Osun State.

The party urged Governor Adeleke’s administration to immediately “halt all forms of harassment and intimidation of media professionals” and instead focus on addressing the genuine concerns raised by citizens and political opposition.

Share