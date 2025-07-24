Opposition Needs Peter Obi To Win In 2027, Says Ex-IPAC Chair

The former National Chairman of the InterParty Advisory Council (IPAC), Peter Ameh, has declared that only a candidate with proven capacity can successfully challenge the current administration in 2027 — naming Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the most capable contender.

Ameh made this assertion during an interview on The Morning Show, a flagship programme on Arise News, where he analysed the future of opposition politics in Nigeria.

“The only way to defeat the current government is to have a candidate with the capacity to do so — and I think that candidate should be Peter Obi,” Ameh said. He backed his endorsement with a bold claim about the 2023 presidential election results in Rivers State.

“Peter defeated every candidate in Rivers State,” Ameh stated, alluding to widespread reports of electoral irregularities that raised questions about the official results from the state.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially credited Rivers State to the ruling party’s candidate, many observers and data experts argued that the Labour Party may have actually secured the majority vote in the region.