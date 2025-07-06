Opposition NASS Lawmakers From Ebonyi’ll Join APC Soon — Emegha

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Emegha, has reaffirmed that more opposition federal lawmakers from the state will soon defect to the ruling party.

Emegha made the declaration in Abakaliki while speaking with newsmen.

He noted that Hon. Joseph Nwaobashi, a member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency who was elected under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), recently defected to the APC.

“The member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency was in the opposition (APGA) and joined us in the APC a few weeks ago. I am still in discussions with the remaining two National Assembly members from the state who are in the opposition,” he said.

The APC chairman disclosed that Hon. Idu Igariwey (PDP) and Hon. Nkemkanma Kama (Labour Party), both serving members of the House of Representatives, are expected to join the APC soon.

“I had frank discussions with one of the lawmakers, and I am confident that in a few weeks, another member of the House of Representatives will join the APC here in Ebonyi,” Emegha added.

Speaking on recent efforts by opposition parties to form a coalition, Emegha dismissed the move, insisting it has no impact on the APC either at the national or state level.

“No one should panic over the so-called coalition of political parties. APC is on course, and Mr. President is working hard to fix the problems that have plagued the country for decades.”

“Mr. President, in collaboration with the governors, is working to ensure Nigeria competes favorably with other nations,” he said.

Emegha further reiterated that the three Ebonyi State House of Assembly members who were elected on the platforms of APGA, Labour Party (LP), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have all defected to the APC.