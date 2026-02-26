Opposition Leaders Hold Joint Press Conference In Abuja

On Thursday, the leaders of the opposition political parties hold a joint press conference in Abuja, addressing Nigeria’s democratic system ahead of the 2027 general election.

The joint press conference themed “Urgent Call to Save Nigeria’s Democracy” is being held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

READ ALSO:

As of the time of filing this report, the leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which include the former Senate President David Mark, former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, are already at the venue.

Also, former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, a prominent member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima and National Chairman of the NNPP, Ahmed Ajuji, are also in attendance.