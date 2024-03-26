Opposition Leader Ahead To Win Senegal Presidency

Opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye has emerged as favourite to win Senegal’s presidential election, after several rivals conceded. Millions took part in a peaceful vote on Sunday, following three years of turbulence and opposition protests against the incumbent, Macky Sall. Voters had a choice of 19 candidates.

However, the ruling coalition’s choice, Amadou Ba, rejected reports of defeat and said he expected to contest a run-off vote to decide a winner, reports the BBC. Faye, 44, a member of the Pastef party led by Ousmane Sonko, had been in jail only days before the vote. Sonko was disqualified from the race because of a defamation conviction. The first set of tallies announced on television showed Faye had won the majority of votes, triggering widespread street celebrations in the capital Dakar.