March 26, 2024
Opposition Leader Ahead To Win Senegal Presidency

Opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye has emerged as favourite to win Senegal’s presidential election, after several rivals conceded. Millions took part in a peaceful vote on Sunday, following three years of turbulence and opposition protests against the incumbent, Macky Sall. Voters had a choice of 19 candidates.

However, the ruling coalition’s choice, Amadou Ba, rejected reports of defeat and said he expected to contest a run-off vote to decide a winner, reports the BBC. Faye, 44, a member of the Pastef party led by Ousmane Sonko, had been in jail only days before the vote. Sonko was disqualified from the race because of a defamation conviction. The first set of tallies announced on television showed Faye had won the majority of votes, triggering widespread street celebrations in the capital Dakar.

