Opposition Jittery Because Ododo Is Performing – Fanwo

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, has said that the opposition in the state is jittery because Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is delivering on his promises and changing lives through visible, people-oriented projects.

Fanwo stated this on Tuesday during the Monthly Ododo Media Awards held at the Ministry, where he charged Information Officers to take their health seriously while continuing to project the achievements of the present administration.

The Commissioner noted that the Governor’s leadership style and direct connection with the people have exposed the falsehood of opposition elements, who are unsettled by the governor’s growing popularity and performance record.

“Whenever Governor Ododo steps out to interact with the people, the opposition knows they have lost the battle. The people of Kogi are happy with their governor because they can see the tangible achievements of his administration. These are not audio projects, they are real and already impacting lives”, Fanwo said.

He emphasised that the governor has remained focused on governance and development rather than politics, adding that the administration’s numerous ongoing projects across the state are proof of its commitment to service.

“His Excellency has said it clearly, his projects are his noise. We won’t be distracted. This is not the time for politics; it is the time for delivery. The people deserve the development they are witnessing across the state”, he added.

Fanwo further announced that the Ministry will provide Blood Pressure (BP) and Blood Sugar Testing Kits to Information Officers as part of a new wellness initiative designed to promote a healthy and productive workforce.

“As we go about our duty of projecting the achievements of the Ododo Administration, we must also take our health seriously. A healthy Information Officer is a more efficient one”, he said.

He commended the Information Officers for their dedication, professionalism, and loyalty to the vision of the governor, stressing that Kogi is firmly on the path of progress under Ododo.

“We have a governor who is committed to good governance and genuinely serving the people. His focus on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and rural development is laying a solid foundation for a prosperous Kogi”, he said.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to outstanding Information Officers for their dedication to duty and effective communication of government policies and programs.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Celestine Idoko, applauded the Commissioner for his continuous efforts to motivate staff, describing the Ododo Media Awards as a creative platform that encourages productivity and excellence in public communication.