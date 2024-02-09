Opposition Grows Over NAFDAC’s Decision on Sachet Beverages

Less than 48 hours after a major protest by labour against the ban on alcoholic beverages in satchets by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Con- trol (NAFDAC), members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have also frowned at the decision. The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, warned that the ban would certainly lead to black market or bootlegging, influx and proliferation of fake and adulterated products. Similarly, Ajayi-Kadir stated that it would also damage local manufacturing and negatively affect the economy, as well as the social wellbeing of the people of Nigeria.

According to him, the association is not satisfied with NAFDAC’s reason that motivated it to impose ban on spirit drinks in sachets and PET bottles less than 200ml. The MAN boss pointed out that the assertion that the segmentation or packaging of alco- holic beverages in sachets and PET bottles was responsible for the reported increase of alcohol use among the underage was unfounded and biased. He stressed that packaging and sales of alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles had not been shown to be the reason for irresponsible use in terms of quantity, intoxication and other menace. Also, he said that attributing the alleged increase in the use of hard drugs to the production and sales of alcoholic drinks in sachets and small PET bottles was incorrect as no scientific or other studies have proven this claim.

Speaking further, Ajayi-Kadir explained that going back in time when NAFDAC first proposed the ban, critical stakeholders including key members of Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) raised concerns in a letter dated November 6, 2018. Speaking on a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the MAN DG said: “Notwithstanding its earlier objections (to the immediacy of the ban), DIBAN participated in the preparation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which was then signed (with evident reservations) on December 18, 2018, between the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, CPC (now FCCPC) and Association of Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE) and Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN).”

On DIBAN’s post-MoU activities, he noted: “DIBAN immediately commenced extensive support for the Federal Ministry of Health and NAFDAC to undertake the advocacy, messaging, training, education, and other roles assigned to the Committee that was formed. “During this period DIBAN spent over N1 billion (as at December 2023) on various campaigns to ensure zero consumption of alcoholic beverages by the under aged and in promoting responsible use of alcoholic beverages among adults. Our campaigns involved heavy use of radio, billboards, and social media to propagate the Ministry of Health’s carefully crafted messages which were designed to cause a behavioral change in consumers.

“Working with NAFDAC, we targeted young people below the age of 18 years who are not allowed by law to drink alcohol at all, and even the adults who are allowed to drink must drink responsibly. Adverts on radio and television were moved to late hours to prevent young people from being influenced.”