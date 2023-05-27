Opposition Created Impression Of Mess In Nigeria After Elections, Buhari Alleges

President Muhammadu Buhari has alleged that the op- position elements created the impression of a mess in the country after losing at the general elections. This came as he disclosed that he would sign some important documents this weekend before handing over power to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President said this yesterday at the launch of a book in his honour, written by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and MBO Dynamic Support Group, at the Presidential Villa. Buhari, who said democracy has come to stay in the country, noted that it was unprecedented in the country for sitting governors to lose their bids to return or become Senators.

He said, “When I was in Doha, meeting some heads of states, I was getting calls from Europe, America and Nigeria, congratulating us on the success of the general elections. “The opposition has created the impression outside the country that we are going into a mess because we have incompetent leadership of the party.

“They were overwhelmed that the election came and went and both at the centre and at the states, fantastic. How can 10 sitting governors of states lose their constituencies, this has been unprecedented. ‘‘So, I congratulate you the National Working Committee and others here, that we have really proved that democracy is worth defending.

Nigerians have understood it now, otherwise how can they vote against their sitting governors stopping them from going to the senate to rest.

So, they were really overwhelmed and I congratulate our politically development. Please congratulate your constituencies, it means that even though you have excess money, they will collect and put in their pockets but they will elect the person they trust from any constituency, either House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate until it comes to the president itself.

‘‘Because, it was so transparent, everything was done there in front of everybody. And committee by committee from various constituencies lined up and picked the candidate they want.