Opposition Behind Call For SGF’s Suspension, Arewa Youth Alleges

The Arewa Youth Assembly has alleged that the recent call for the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, over claims of involvement in a corruption scandal, is being orchestrated by the opposition.

In a statement signed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, on Tuesday in Abuja, the group defended Akume, describing him as an honest man who believes in transparency and accountability in governance.

Danlami firmly denied the allegations of corruption, bribery, or money laundering against the SGF, stating that Akume is solely dedicated to serving Nigeria with the highest level of integrity. He further emphasized Akume’s key role in supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Speaker accused those behind the allegations of attempting to disrupt the SGF’s ability to efficiently carry out his responsibilities and undermine President Tinubu’s government. Danlami said the allegations were part of a conspiracy intended to distract and discredit Akume, whom he identified as a political threat to the opposition.

“We call on the general public to disregard such press conferences, as they are fake, misleading, and deliberately circulated to damage the reputation of the SGF,” he said. He also urged President Tinubu to reject calls for Akume’s suspension and urged security agencies to investigate the group behind the claims, alleging that they could be fraudulent and potentially involved in causing unrest.

Danlami warned that if the President were to suspend cabinet members based solely on allegations from faceless groups, it could lead to a vacant cabinet.

