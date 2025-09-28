Opportunities Abound Along Bayelsa’s Coastline – Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said that Bayelsa’s coastline, the longest in Nigeria, stretching over 200 kilometres offers vast opportunities in tourism, oil and gas, energy development, glass and ceramics production, fisheries, maritime and aviation, among other sectors.

He noted that the state’s location in the resource-rich Gulf of Guinea (GoG) presents unique prospects for investment, growth, and development.

Diri stated this at the Nigerian Mission House in New York during a High-Level Discourse on the Gulf of Guinea, with the theme: “Unlocking Energy, Oil/Gas, Mineral Resources, Aviation and Maritime Opportunities in the Gulf of Guinea: A Roadmap for Peace and Security.” The event was held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The governor stressed that his administration’s objective is to create a safe and transparent environment where private investment, local enterprise, and international partnerships can deliver shared prosperity for communities in the region.

He also acknowledged that insecurity, particularly piracy, remains a major challenge in the Gulf, calling for concerted efforts among stakeholders to tackle it effectively.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, highlighted that Bayelsa, as the ancestral homeland of the Ijaw people, shares historical and geographical similarities with the Gulf of Guinea. He added that the area’s vast economic potential remains largely untapped.

“The Gulf of Guinea, stretching approximately 6,000 kilometres from Cape Lopez in Gabon to Cape Palmas in Liberia, is one of the world’s most strategic maritime basins. It anchors nearly 60 per cent of Africa’s oil production, holds 4.5 per cent of global proven oil reserves and 2.7 per cent of global gas, and supports seaborne trade expanding at an unprecedented pace,” Diri said.

“Surrounding this basin is a vast market of over 500 million people across West and Central Africa, making the Gulf not only a lifeline for energy but also a growth engine for trade, jobs, and food security. Bayelsa’s unique geography grants us unmatched prospects for oil and gas exports, maritime logistics, fisheries, and coastal trade. Our dual identity as an energy powerhouse and custodian of delicate ecosystems defines both our responsibilities and opportunities.”

Diri outlined steps his government has taken to secure the coastline, including pioneering a community-based crime prevention strategy in partnership with the Nigerian Navy, Joint Task Force, Police, and other agencies. He said the state has retooled local security outfits, established the Bayelsa Community Safety Corps, and deployed technological surveillance mechanisms.

He further disclosed that Bayelsa’s partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Government of Germany to launch a community-based crime prevention programme has yielded positive results, including the rescue of seven kidnapped victims in 2022.

UNODC Executive Director and Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Amb. Ghada Waly, described the Gulf of Guinea as an important economic powerhouse for Africa. She underscored the need to strengthen security in the region, which has become a transit route for illicit financial flows, drugs, and organised crime.

According to her, “The 2024 Nigerian Corruption Survey by the UNODC showed that over $40 billion has been lost in the last decade through illicit financial flows and embezzlement. Corruption opens the door for criminal networks to infiltrate supply chains and erode the rule of law. With global demand for critical minerals set to rise, the risks will only grow. Without concrete action and sustained support, these threats will hold the region back from reaching its full potential. At the UNODC, we are working with our partners to curb organised crime in Nigeria and in the Gulf of Guinea.”

In his welcome address, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Thailand and Director of The New Diplomat, Oma Djebah, said the roundtable was organised to bring together global thought leaders, policymakers, private sector players, and civil society to forge pragmatic partnerships and build a brighter future for the Gulf of Guinea.

He explained that the proposed Gulf of Guinea Business Council (GoGBC) would foster collaboration between the private sector, governments in the Gulf region, and development partners to create jobs, improve infrastructure, and unlock the region’s full economic potential.

The event was chaired by former Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and ex-UN Under-Secretary-General, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. Dignitaries in attendance included the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake; and Nigeria’s 21st Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Awwal Gambo.

Others were the former French Ambassador to Nigeria and Head of Africa Division at France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emmanuella Blatmann; Portugal’s Special Envoy to Africa and former Ambassador to Denmark, Rita Laranjinha; and Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Amb. Samson Itegboje. The discourse was convened by The New Diplomat in collaboration with the Angola-based Gulf of Guinea Commission.