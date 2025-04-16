Opponents Of Soludo Lack Credibility – Eze

Share

The second-term ambition of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State received a significant endorsement from oil mogul and philanthropist,bArthur Eze, who said that those challenging the governor lack credibility.

Eze further expressed his admiration for Soludo’s achievements over the last three years, asserting that God has already destined Soludo to be Governor of Anambra State.

“No individual or group can defeat Governor Soludo in the upcoming election; he is ordained by God to continue leading Anambra to greatness,” Eze said.

He praised the governor for his transformative leadership, stating that Soludo has already made significant strides in improving the State.

“God destined Soludo to govern this state. He is doing remarkable work and is taking Anambra to greater heights,” Eze added.

Eze called on all citizens to support the governor for the continued development of the State.

He also criticized those challenging Soludo’s re-election, claiming they lack credibility and vision, and insisted they would not succeed.

“Soludo has character; his name ‘Chukwuma’ means ‘God knows His plan.’ His name aligns with his purpose and actions. He is doing very well,” Eze said.

Earlier, Governor Soludo reiterated his commitment to transforming Anambra State and advancing it to new levels of progress.

“Anambra has all it takes to be a great state. There is nothing we envision for Anambra that we cannot achieve. We possess both the human and natural resources necessary,” the governor stated.

With such strong endorsements and a clear vision for the future, Soludo’s re-election campaign gains further momentum, positioning him as a formidable candidate in the 2025 governorship race.

