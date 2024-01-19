Oppenheimer Eclipses Barbie in BAFTA Nominations

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads this year’s Bafta Film Award nominations with a total of 13. They include one for Cillian Murphy for playing J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer’s summer box office rival Barbie received five nominations, level with cult hit drama Saltburn. Elsewhere, Poor Things has 11 nods, while Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest both have nine, reports the BBC.

The top nominees 13 – Oppenheimer 11 – Poor Things 9 – Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest 7 – Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Maestro 6 – All of Us Strangers 5 – Barbie and Saltburn