OPM Pastor To Halt Oversea Scholarships Amid Naira’s New Low

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), has halted all international scholarships provided by his organization due to the recent drop of Naira to N1,170 per dollar in the parallel market.

New Telegraph reports that the Nigerian currency depreciated by N105 or 9.8 per cent compared to N1,065 in the last few days.

Reacting to the development, the religious leader took to his official Facebook page on Wednesday to declare that, until there is substantial progress concerning the value of the Naira, the ministry will cease its scholarship program at the University of Benin Republic after the ongoing session, while the scholarship programme for Nigerian universities will remain operational.

He said, “All overseas scholarship is hereby suspended. We shall continue to pay the school fees, accommodation, and the OPM free restaurant in Benin Republic till graduation.

READ ALSO:

“But we would not be adding any more new students for now until CFA exchange to Naira improves, but only Nigerian university scholarship will continue for now until the dollar and CFA improve.”

The pastor from Port-Harcourt, who extended an apology to all those impacted by the decision, urged them to pray for divine intervention and the strengthening of the Naira.