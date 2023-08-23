OPM Pastor Slept With Me Severally, Got Me Pregnant – Nigerian Lady (Video)

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Loveth has accused the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of sleeping with her severelly without protection and also got her pregnant.

This is coming two weeks after Happie Boys make the allegations that Pastor Chibuzor raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl.

In a viral trending video, the pregnant lady revealed that the OPM pastor slept with her many times between March and April 2019 without using protection which resulted in pregnancy.

According to her, despite the fact that the pastor knows that she has a fiancee and is about to get married, he kept on sleeping with her and promised to take responsibility for sponsoring her wedding.

Initially, the lady revealed that she refused his advances at first when he insisted on sleeping with her, however, he insisted on her to comply, saying he doesn’t take “NO” for an answer and that he would send her packing if she refused.

After deliberating and fear of being sent away from the house, she said she agreed and told the cleric to promise to use protection for her not to get pregnant.

Speaking further, she revealed the OPM pastor kept on having his way with her even after her wedding night till she got pregnant.

The alleged baby mama noted that the OPM pastor tried to give her N10 million to keep quiet but she insisted on not removing the pregnancy.

Reaction trailing this video:

kolaomoadeneye: I don’t understand how ladies sleep with married men and still come to talk as if they’re Saints. No shame at all!

nuel_iykes: You committed fornication with a man of God multiple times without a c0ndom. Even when you had someone who wanted to marry you. And you had the boldness, the confidence to come on national TV to say it. Mind you, these are still accusations until they are proven to be true.

marian__bby: Na the 10m Wen she nor collect de pain me.

chyomsss: He promised to give you 10 million and you do collect? Something is not adding up here And it’s not like you are financially okay judging from the background of your video .. I feel they just trying to frame this man.

specialone_oscar: He slept with you multiple times? I do just wan comments because IG fit blocks me make I just rest. Multiple times? And you continue to open your leg for him multiple times? Because you get bad motive abi?

bhad_of_lagos_bhaddie_: Me I no even Dey believe any pastor again and pls don’t blame me.