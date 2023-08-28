OPM Pastor Rewards Preacher With Car, Money, Other Gifts For Riding Bicycle From Benue To Visit Him

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has rewarded an unidentified pastor with a car and other gifts for riding on a bicycle journey from Benue to Rivers State to meet him.

Apostle Chibuzor who shared a post via his verified Facebook account shows pictures of the pastor and details of the rewards given to him.

The OPM pastor revealed that he gifted the preacher a car to ensure he wouldn’t have to return to Benue on a bicycle.

READ ALSO:

He also generously offered an overseas university scholarship for one of the pastor’s children and to support the new vehicle, he also handed the pastor N100,000 for fuel.

Alongside this, the Apostle showcased the accommodations he arranged for the pastor during his visit to Rivers. He also explained that he chose to host the pastor in his personal residence instead of having him incur expenses at a hotel.

He said, “From bicycle to CAR. The pastor that ride bicycle from Benue state to rivers state in other to see Apostle chibuzor OPM has been blessed.

1. Given a car so he will not ride bicycle to go back to Benue.

2. One of the child given automatic overseas university scholarship

3. Instead of spending money on hotel, Apostle chibuzor accommodated him in his private residence.

4. And 100k to buy fuel to go back tomorrow.

Matthew 5: 16. In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.”