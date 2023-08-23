OPM Pastor Reacts To Pregnancy Allegations

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has reacted to the accusations laid against him by a Nigerian lady identified as Loveth.

It would be recalled that Apostle Chibuzor has been a subject of controversy for the past few weeks, firstly, the cleric was accused of abandonment by Happie Boys he sponsored to Cyprus, and also the late Deborah’s family called him out and accused him of moving them out of the new house he bought for them to a new location and abandoning them.

However, in a new update, the Apostle’s name has been brought up again by a lady identified as Loveth, who had accused him of forcing her into an intimate relationship despite knowing she was engaged to an usher in his church.

Reacting to all the accusations, the pastor took to his official Facebook page to release an official statement and reveal that he was being blackmailed.

According to him, a doctor was demanding 1 million dollars from him, but he would not be subjected to it as he would use the money to help the less privileged.

He wrote, “APOSTLE CHIBUZOR CANNOT BE SUBJECTED TO BLACKMAIL

I have been reading the comments on social media posts concerning the allegations against OPM and I see so many people blaming the happy boyz that was sent by Apostle Chibuzor G Chinyere to Cyprus.

They are not responsible for the blackmail. There is a supposed Doctor in the US called Daddy OPM demanding one million dollars from him or his group will fight him.

He said they operate in West Africa, Europe, and America and made a list of some prominent Nigerians that have settled them.

Apostle as a man whose passion is to help the less privileged and put smiles on people’s faces would rather use that money to bless more lives because that is what will make God happy.

First, they recruited the happy boyz, then fabricated news about Late Miss Deborah’s family which all turned out to be fake.

This said person is busy bringing up strategies and recruiting people against the man of God promising to relocate them and their families to America. He and his team are in partnership with SIMMONS UNIVERSITY USA. We reached out to the President of SIMMONS UNIVERSITY and sadly, they confirmed that they don’t know him.

This same man promised to connect the happy boys to the president of Cyprus and take them to America. That’s the reason the happy boys said OPM abandoned them and refused the flight tickets that were bought for them.

If they need help, the Apostle would generously help them but trying to gain through blackmail will not work.

The offerings and tithes are for the work of GOD and to help the less privileged.

For more than 12 years, GOD has been using his Daddy OPM to help the less privileged and he will never stop or be discouraged.”