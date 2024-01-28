OPM Pastor Pays For Prepaid Meter In Ohanku Households Community

…constructs sola for Free Access To Portable Water

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has released money for the payment of pre-payment meters in all the houses in three autonomous communities in Abia state

Ohanku community is one of the largest communities in Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State.

Worried by the lack of electricity in the community, Apostle Chinyere approached the Power holding company and gave the condition that all houses in the community must be metered before restoring electricity supply to the community.

Not minding the cost implication of such a huge project, the Man of God reached out to those in charge and made payment to install prepaid meters in all the houses in three communities, IKWUORIE autonomous community, UJURU autonomous community, and OKOTOKO autonomous community.

To this end, the metering company will start the installation of prepaid meters in all the houses with immediate effect.

Similarly, in a bid to provide free potable water in the Ohanku community, Apostle Chinyere has constructed a solar water system to provide free access to drinking water supply in Ohanku community.

Remember 13 years ago, Apostle Chinyere built a free borehole for the community, but because of the lack of power supply together with the high cost of fuelling the Generator to power it, it could not continue.

But with this solar-powered -borehole, the community will enjoy a 24-hour uninterrupted water supply.

Recall that Apostle Chinyere built a free primary school in Ohanku, a free state-of-the-art hospital, and took over the only government secondary school in

Ohanku community, carried out major repairs and renovations in the school, constructed desks, and restored the waec center in the school while paying school fees of the students from JSS 1 to SS3 to the Abia State government, he also employed seven extra teachers to support the few government teachers due to the influx of the students that registered in the school when he declared the school a free school.

The man of God has offered international scholarships to no fewer than 40 indigent students in the Ohanku community who are studying various degree courses in Turkey, Cyprus, Poland, the United States of America, and the Benin Republic.