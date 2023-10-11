OPM Pastor Moves To Release Happie Boys From Cyprus Prison

New Teegraph had earlier reported that Happie Boys were arrested by the national security guards of the country on Tuesday, October 10.

Although their arrest was due to an undisclosed offense, but it was surmised that they were arrested over their illegal stay in the country.

However, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, who had been the benefactor to have sent them to the country on scholarship, has now sent lawyers to hail them from prison.

The apostle revealed this via a post on his Facebook page.

He wrote …

“Breaking News… Apostle chibuzor has sent lawyers to go and release Happy boyz from prison in Cyprus.”

Reaction trailing this post;

Ugbana victor said: “Daddy you are a great man a father thank you so much ❤️”

Osege Harrison advised: “Pls leave them there, at least make them stay reach 6months for inside there so that they will regain back their normal senses”

Chinonso Iruabuchi said: “They should arrange them back home , some curse will not go except by fasting and prayers, some stup!dity won’t stop except by discipline.”

Felix Chinaza exclaimed: “Jesus!! This man is so kind.”

