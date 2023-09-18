OPM Pastor Gifts Widow Bungalow House, Car

The Founder/General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere on Monday remembered another poor widow, Mrs Patricia Iyere, and bought a bungalow house in Port Harcourt and gifted her.

In a statement issued by Kenneth Nwachi, Special Duties to Apostle Chibuzor said the OPM pastor also gave her a car which will be used for Uber transport business and will generate income for her.

The poor elderly widow always cleaned the altar at the church headquarters before God remembered her through Apostle Chinyere.

The statement reads, “Mrs Patrica Iyere was firstly gifted a car after which she came back to the man of God again to complain about her house rent which had expired.

“Apostle Chinyere quickly intervened and called those in charge of OPM free estates to enable him to move Mrs Iyere to one of the flats in OPM 18 free estates but was told that the estates were fully occupied.

“Apostle Chinyere thought about giving her money to pay but changed his mind and called his Agent and directed him to look for a mini estate so he could buy for the widow. After all the search the Agent could not find any mini estate for Apostle Chinyere to buy for Mrs Patricia Iyere.

“The agent finally found a bungalow where Apostle Chinyere paid in full in the name of Mrs Patricia Iyere, the widow, and handed the documents to her which made her the owner of the house today.

“Apostle Chinyere built More than 50 Houses for poor widows in different parts of the country apart from buying 14 flat mini estates which he gave to Late Deborah Samuel’s family.

“He has also bought mini estates for his Resident Pastor, Personal Assistant, Head of technical in OPM, and his cook including the Late Chima Wife of the popular Ikoku 4 in Port Harcourt.

“The man of God has also given landed properties to his more than 43 domestic staff who are all Landlords and landladies in Port Harcourt.

“Currently, some Mimi estates are still under construction and will be handed over as gifts to deserving members of the church.

All of these were funded by Tithes and offerings from the church.