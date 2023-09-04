OPM Pastor Accepts Alleged Son After Imaobong Loveth Claims Pastor Chibuzor Father Her Child

The General Overseer and Founder of the Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has finally agreed to take in the child alleged to be his by one Miss Imaobong Loveth Sunday.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that a few weeks ago, Miss Imaobong Loveth Sunday, has taken to social media to allege that Apostle Chinyere is the father of her son.

Following her declaration, the OPM Pastor came online to refute all claims, saying he’s being framed and accused, some believed the story to be true while others said the lady was merely seeking attention.

However, the OPM pastor in an interview, on Friday, September 1, Apostle Chibuzor cleared the air on the issue that has drawn attention and criticism, especially from the clergyman’s followers worldwide.

Bishop Sodje Masodje led other pastors to the residence of the Founder of Omega Power Ministries over the trending news of a lady who claims that she got pregnant and that he’s the biological father of her son.

During the press briefing, Apostle Dr Chibuzor said that he would not deny any child because his parents never denied him.

He spoke further that he has been a blessing to many people including those far and near. That he built free hospitals with everything in that hospital made free for the public.

He said, “I have affected lives, I have over 500 children in my house, free schools for the less privileged ones, have over 4.000 ( four thousand) persons under his scholarship all over abroad.”

Apostle Chibuzor added that out of his benevolent nature, he had made so many people millionaires through the power of God.

OPM pastor said, “I felt so shocked and unhappy over the allegations of Miss Imaobong loveth Sunday, Only God knows how I have been supportive of her, and I can’t say much.”

“I have forgiven her and I have agreed to take in that child as my own and also shoulder his responsibility. Please tell Loveth to bring the child for me.”

Bishop Masodje, who works together with Dr Chinbuzor for his good works the OPM pastor has decided to accept the alleged child as his own.

He also calls on Miss Imaobong Loveth Sunday, to please, kindly bring the child to Apostle Chibuzor who is now ready to take the child and take care of him. Bishop Sodje said he feels that Miss Imaobong’s pain of crying to the media is that Apostle Chibuzor was not taking care of her son.

Bishop Sodje said, “Now Apostle has agreed to take responsibility for the child.”