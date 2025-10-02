OPM Funds Operation Of Girl With 2 Reproductive Organs At UPTH

A little girl with two reproductive organs has been successfully operated on at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) following her referral from a clinic run by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM).

Angel, an orphan, was enrolled at the OPM free school in Port Harcourt and was always complaining of pain whenever she visited the restroom, prompting her visit to the hospital and later UPTH.

Chinyere confirmed on Facebook that the operation was successful. He praised the doctors at UPTH, noting that he never knew that such an operation could be successfully done in the country.

Chinyere said: “This is to show we have the best doctors in UPTH. How it happened? “OPM Church operates 38 free schools for orphans, children of widows and children from underprivileged homes.

“So, one day I received information about one OPM free school student who always has serious pains anytime she visits the restroom because she has two reproductive organs.”