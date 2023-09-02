OPM Establishes School For Autism, Down Syndrome In Abia

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, founder/ General Overseer, Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has concluded plans for the building of the second free school for children born with Autism and Down Syndrome in Umuahia, the Abia State capital. This school will help children born with Autism and Down syndrome in Abia to acquire education free of charge.

According to the Apostle, “Two luxury buses were bought to pick the special children to school and also return them after school. “With the establishment of this free school, the total number of free schools OPM is operating is 28 Free Schools in 12 years.” Autistic and Down syndrome school is the most expensive school in Nigeria.

However, the free schools are open for both Muslims and Christians from other denominations. For more than 12 years, each student is given 4 sets of school uniforms, one school bag, one sandal, one canvas and some set of books.