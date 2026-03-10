OPL Dispute Resolution, Clear Path For Devt Of Nigeria’s Most Strategic Deepwater Assets

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said the resolution of the OPL 245 dispute involving the federal government of Nigeria, Eni and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited, clears the path for the development of one of Nigeria’s most strategic deepwater assets — the Zabazaba.

Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Engr Bayo Ojulari in a statement also said 5th March 2026 marked a pivotal day for Nigeria and for all of them at NNPC Ltd, as they continue to advance the responsible development of the country’s strategic energy resources.

“We are honoured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR entrusted NNPC Limited with the responsibility of supporting the resolution of the long-standing OPL 245 dispute involving the Federal Government of Nigeria, ENI, and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAEL).

“As noted by the President, this resolution clears the path for the development of one of Nigeria’s most strategic deepwater assets — the Zabazaba–Etan project. Progressing this development could add approximately 150,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s oil production, representing a significant step toward strengthening our national energy security and economic resilience.

“This milestone underscores what can be achieved through collaboration, perseverance, and a shared commitment to unlocking Nigeria’s vast energy potential for the benefit of our nation,” Ojulari said.