New Telegraph

January 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Opeyemi Famakin Narrates…

Opeyemi Famakin Narrates How He Paid ₦80m For Taxes

Nigerian online food critic, Opeyemi Famakin has revealed how he was billed ₦80 million for taxes by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘With Chude’ podcast, Opeyemi Famakin opened up on his career and some financial journey as a food critic.

 

He said: “LIRS sent me an email o, and they billed me 80 million Naira, I paid it o, and I pay my tax now.

“However, I would never talk about my finances again. It was like a play, two days after I mentioned my finances they sent me an email.

“Even though I told them ‘allegedly,’ they said no. A whole 80 million naira but let’s not discuss it. I am now a proud taxpayer.

“Literally, today I texted my accountant to pay this month’s tax. So LIRS, I pay tax now o.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Obama Applauds Biden’s Leadership As Tenure Winds Down
Read Next

Iyabo Ojo Calls Out Liz Anjorin For Harassment, Cyberstalking
Share
Copy Link
×