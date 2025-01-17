Share

Nigerian online food critic, Opeyemi Famakin has revealed how he was billed ₦80 million for taxes by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘With Chude’ podcast, Opeyemi Famakin opened up on his career and some financial journey as a food critic.

He said: “LIRS sent me an email o, and they billed me 80 million Naira, I paid it o, and I pay my tax now.

“However, I would never talk about my finances again. It was like a play, two days after I mentioned my finances they sent me an email.

“Even though I told them ‘allegedly,’ they said no. A whole 80 million naira but let’s not discuss it. I am now a proud taxpayer.

“Literally, today I texted my accountant to pay this month’s tax. So LIRS, I pay tax now o.”

