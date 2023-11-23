Opeyemi Falegan Calls Out Mohbad’s Wife For Allegedly Refusing To Carry Out DNA Test

Nigerian politician, Opeyemi Falegan, has called out the wife of the late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi for allegedly refusing to conduct a DNA test on her son whom she had with the singer, Liam.

It would be recalled that after the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, some netizens demanded a DNA test to ascertain if the boy was truly the son of the deceased singer.

His father, Mr Joseph Aloba, has also repeatedly stated that a DNA test is mandatory, as people from Ekiti State, where he hails from, do not accept “bastards.”

However, the Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that they have asked Mr Joseph to come and claim his son’s corpse, but he refused because he wants a DNA test conducted first before he is reburied.

The police thereby disclosed that a DNA test is their private family business and doesn’t involve the police.

In response to the DNA saga, Opeyemi Falegan took to his Instagram page to question Mohbad’s wife for the delay in carrying out the DNA test.

He also warned her not to anger people from his state (Ekiti) because they need to know if the boy is indeed a son of the soil.

He wrote, “Why is Wunmi not doing the DNA? Why taking forever?

Don’t get Ekiti people upset pls, I need to know if the child is an Ekiti child so I can send my financial support pls.

DNA is important pls on this issue, even if the child is adopted, we wanna know.

Na so DNA hard?

I did DNA for all my kids”

See his post below,