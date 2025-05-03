Opeyemi Aiyeola Drags Cheating Men With Low Sexual Performance

Popular Nigerian actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has slammed men who cheat on their spouses despite having low sexual performance.
Speaking in a post shared on her Instagram page on Friday, the movie star raised a bold question directed at unfaithful men with low sexual performance.
She expressed confusion over why some men, despite having what she described as “little/manageable sexual performance,” still engage in infidelity.
READ ALSO:
- Opeyemi Aiyeola Blasts Eniola Badmus For Body Shaming Her
- Opeyemi Aiyeola Shares Lessons Learnt Amid MohBad First Year Remembrance
- Opeyemi Aiyeola: How I kept my marriage
She wrote, “Ejor ooo why do men with little/manageable sexual performance cheat gan na.
“Are they trying to confirm their disability or… Asking for a friend of a friend. I’ll be in the comment section.”
Please follow and like us: