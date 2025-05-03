New Telegraph

Opeyemi Aiyeola Drags Cheating Men With Low Sexual Performance

Popular Nigerian actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has slammed men who cheat on their spouses despite having low sexual performance.

Speaking in a post shared on her Instagram page on Friday, the movie star raised a bold question directed at unfaithful men with low sexual performance.

She expressed confusion over why some men, despite having what she described as “little/manageable sexual performance,” still engage in infidelity.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “Ejor ooo why do men with little/manageable sexual performance cheat gan na.

“Are they trying to confirm their disability or… Asking for a friend of a friend. I’ll be in the comment section.”

