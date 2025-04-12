Opeyemi Aiyeola Blasts Eniola Badmus For Body Shaming Her

Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has taken to her social media page to blast her colleague, Eniola Badmus, after she made mockery of her on one of her recent posts on social media.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the drama started when Aiyeola posted a video on her social media page where her receding hairline was so obvious that people were commenting on it.

However, Eniola Badmus took to the comment section to state, “Ope where is your front hair.”

Aiyeola was not comfortable with the comments from the actress as she expressed disappointment that the comment was from an individual who was once ridiculed on social media in the past.

Responding to Eniola’s comment, Aiyeola wrote, “This livestream is for Eniola Badmus. I have decided not to pay attention to the ignorant and evil set of people.

“I understand the way the internet is, and there are a lot of animals in human form, but I have only decided to reply to her.

“You used to be an image of ridicule and body shaming online, to now think that you who once experienced the hurt and pain of body shaming, could come under my video to do the same thing.

“You have never promoted anything that has to do with me before, but for you to come under my post to drop this comment, I swear to God that you are an animal.

“You think beauty is about physical appearance? You are ignorant, and I pity people that have you around as their friend”.

