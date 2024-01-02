Operators seek FG’s attention on container barging

Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) has urged the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) solve the myriads of operational challenges bedeviling the sector. The President of BOAN, Mr Olubunmi Olumekun, explained in his new year message that operators faced a lot of operational challenges in 2023, noting that all the challenges were known to the NPA but they were not resolved as they are hindering our successes. According to him, barging was capable of generating revenue running into several billions of Naira and multiple job opportunities for Nigerians.

Olumekun explained that the year 2023 was a watershed in the growth of port industry in Nigeria, following the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for the industry President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to harness its economic potential in full for the overall growth of the nation.

He stressed the need for adequate attention from the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and and Managing Director of NPA Mohammed Bello-Koko, saying that the operators were ready to collaborate with all identified key port stakeholders in 2024 to grow the industry. Olumekun said: “For us to discharge and perform our operations effectively in 2024, we are calling on the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to address all our challenges. “Barging as a critical component of the blue economy in year 2023 contributed phenomenally to the development and growth of the industry. It is a subsector that its input in the movement of cargo in and out of the port cannot be underestimated.”