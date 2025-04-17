Operators Receives Most Outstanding Port Terminal

Share

West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) –APM Terminals Nigeria, located at Onne Port in Rivers State, has been honored as the Most Outstanding Terminal Operator of the Year 2024 at the 27th Maritime Industry Merit Awards (MIMA).

The prestigious award was presented during a ceremony held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, recognizing the terminal’s excellence following a $115 million terminal upgrade.

WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, a subsidiary of global ports operator APM Terminals, has solidified its role as a critical logistics hub for Nigeria’s import and export activities, particularly in the eastern corridor.

Operating within the Oil and Gas Free Zone at Onne Port, WACT is Nigeria’s first greenfield container terminal developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Since its inception in 2006, the terminal has invested heavily in infrastructure, advanced equipment, digital solutions, and workforce development, driving operational efficiency and superior service delivery.

The MIMA, an annual event celebrating excellence and innovation in Nigeria’s maritime sector, adopted the theme “Rewards of Excellence” this year, emphasizing performance-driven leadership and sectoral growth.

Other notable awardees included Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri; Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho; and Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Barr. Pius Akutah.

Innocent Ogbuji, General Manager of Government and Public Relations at WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, accepted the award, describing it as a validation of the terminal’s commitment to excellence.

“This recognition is a testament to our ongoing efforts to upgrade both our terminal and our people.

We have deployed cutting-edge equipment and digital solutions to enhance operational efficiency and remain competitive within and beyond Nigeria,” Ogbuji said, expressing gratitude to the organizers for acknowledging WACT’s contributions.

Jeethu Jose, Managing Director of WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, highlighted the company’s dedication to transforming Nigeria’s port infrastructure.

“This award validates the hard work, strategic investments, and dedication that have made WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria a world-class facility.

We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction, and we remain focused on supporting Nigeria’s trade and industrial growth through innovation and sustainable practices,” Jose stated.

The 2024 MIMA award adds to WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria’s growing list of accolades.

Earlier this year, the terminal received the Comptroller General of Customs Award as Nigeria’s “Best Terminal Operator” and, in February 2025, was honored with the Special Economic Zones Industry Pacesetter Award by the Nigerian Economic Zones Authority (NEZA).

These recognitions underscore WACT’s leadership in logistics, trade facilitation, and port development in Nigeria.

Share