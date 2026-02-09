Operator To Invest In Cranes, Forklifts, Terminal Trucks At Port

Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has outlined a 2026 capital expenditure that includes investments in crane upgrades, the acquisition of additional forklifts, and terminal trucks to sustain the growth and cope with the expected increase in business volume in the port.

The group’s Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, explained in a statement on Monday that the investments would also help ease capacity constraints, reduce equipment hire costs, and maintain operational efficiency, noting that its strategic decision of refocusing its business primarily on general cargo and break-bulk handling was responsible for its operational rebound in 2025.

According to the Managing Director of the company, John Jenkins, the improved performance follows a strategic repositioning of the terminal after a challenging 2024, where it lost some high-profile clients, which negatively affected the terminal’s cargo volumes and earnings.

In response, the company refocused its operations on general cargo and break-bulk handling, a move that stabilised the business and unlocked a new growth trajectory.

Jenkins noted the restructuring of its stevedoring activities also played a major role in the recovery process.

He said: “Our strategic operational reforms played a critical role in the rebound. The company restructured its stevedoring operations, resulting in a significant reduction in operating costs and measurable improvements in productivity following a change in service provider.

“We also invested in critical equipment, such as forklifts and spare parts, while rebalancing our workforce. This included filling key operational roles with competent hands to strengthen service delivery and support higher volumes.”

Looking ahead, the managing director said that the company had projected a significant revenue growth, with general cargo accounting for the largest share of these projections, supported by increased volumes of steel, vehicles, and palletised cargo, as well as higher import flows from Asia into Nigeria.

While acknowledging ongoing challenges such as space constraints and volatility in container shipping services, management expressed confidence in the company’s outlook.

Jenkins said: “The lessons learned in 2025 have strengthened our approach to cost control, customer engagement, and operational execution. With demand no longer our primary constraint, our focus in 2026 is on efficient execution, handling higher cargo volumes while protecting margins and sustaining profitability.

“Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited operates as part of the SIFAX Group’s port and logistics portfolio, providing specialised cargo handling solutions within Nigeria’s maritime sector.