Operator Rolls Out One Year Transition To Solar Power

Ahead of its 2040 zero carbon emissions target, APM Terminals Apapa has embarked a one-year road map towards its transition from reliance on diesel as a fuel source to gas and eventually to solar and battery powered solutions.

In a statement by the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen the company explained that replacing diesel would reduce the terminal’s carbon emissions, while continuing the transition into more environmentally friendly options, as more sustainable and renewable energy solutions become available.

He said: “As a company, we acknowledge transition is not an overnight journey and so we have designed a roadmap on how we move from current state to future state where our operations are fully decarbonised.

“Currently, we have commissioned two new CNG generators of 4MW capacity in our terminal which is shifting our reliance from diesel to gas as a fuel source for our power generation.

“This step also resonates with the Nigerian’s government’s commitment towards using gas for power generation.”

