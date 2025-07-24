Operator Launches Empowerment Programme For Female Engineers

In a bold and inspiring move to bridge the gender gap in engineering, WACTAPM Terminals Nigeria has launched its inaugural engineerHer empowerment programme for female engineers in its host communities and across Nigeria.

The company noted that participants were selected through a competitive process, expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

The first cohort features eight talented young women who will receive hands-on technical training, mentorship and leadership development opportunities.

The one-year programme is designed to kick-start their careers and strengthen WACT’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by nurturing the next generation of female engineering professionals.

Despite making up nearly half of Nigeria’s population, women account for just 5 per cent of practicing engineers in the country- a stark statistic that underscores the importance of deliberate.