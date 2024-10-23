Operator Expands Port Facility To House Extra 2,400 Containers

Share

In a strategic move to boost Nigeria’s non-oil exports, APM Terminals Apapa, the country’s largest container terminal, has expanded its yard capacity to handle an additional 2,400 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEU) of export cargoes.

The Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian economy, emphasising recent improvements driven by exporters and shipping line feedback.

He explained that the efforts had yielded significant results, with the terminal recording an increase of 9 per cent for its half-year export figures for non-oil cargo in 2024 at 51,000 TEUs, when compared with 47,000 TEUs for H1 2023.

According to him, “Over in the last four years, the terminal had experienced consistent growth in non-oil export cargo, starting with 53,000 TEUs in 2020, export volumes increased to 63,000 TEUs in 2021 and 71,000 TEUs in 2022. The most significant surge came in 2023, with volumes reaching 94,000 TEUs—a remarkable 32 per cent increase.”

He explained that the company had held several interactive forums to gather insights and improve its processes, noting that the expanded yard was a direct result of this collaboration.

Additionally, he noted that the company had completed the customs examination section, enhancing the standard of the inspection area and improving cargo tidiness and efficiency.

Also, Knudsen noted that the terminal had achieved this expansion and pavement project with 254,188 contractor man-hours without any safety or security infractions, underscoring the terminal’s focus on safety alongside operational efficiency.

He said: “We are dedicated to maintaining high safety standards while delivering efficient services.”

Knudsen noted that the enhancement would allow the company to handle more export containers efficiently, reducing wait times and ensuring smoother operations.

He said: “This ensures the terminal’s export section is now better equipped than ever to meet growing demand and improve overall throughput. As part of its broader export promotion initiative, APM Terminals Apapa has enhanced its barge capacity, gate access, and dedicated export lanes to reduce turnaround times for export containers.”

Share

Please follow and like us: