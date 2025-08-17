Operator Collaborates With Agencies, Others To Improve Port Efficiency

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has stressed the need to strengthen collaboration across the maritime sector to improve operational efficiency, accelerate cargo clearance and boost Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.

At the company’s Partners’ Engagement Forum (PEF) in Lagos with key players in the supply chain, including port operators, government agencies, shipping lines, importers, exporters and freight forwarders, the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke noted that many of the difficulties, such as congestion, delays and fluctuating freight costs were not unique to Nigeria but require a concerted, localised response to ensure the country’s ports remain competitive.

Klinke, who opened the forum by expressing gratitude to customers for their trust and continued business despite the challenges affecting the global supply chain, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to Nigeria, pledging sustained investments in physical infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and advanced digital tools to deliver faster, more transparent, and more customer-focused services.

Also, the company’s Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, echoed these sentiments, underlining the role of stakeholder collaboration in achieving a more seamless port ecosystem, encouraging customers to continue sharing feedback and suggestions.

He described such engagement as essential to identifying bottlenecks and implementing solutions, pointing to recent achievements, such as the launch of regular rail freight services between Apapa and Moniya three times a week, which have significantly reduced road congestion and improved cargo turnaround times.

Other improvements include the expansion of the terminal’s examination yard, upgrades to container scanning and inspection processes, greater investment in barge operations to move cargo by water, and the creation of bespoke export packages to speed up clearance for Nigerian exporters.

He stressed that progress in these areas could only be sustained if all parties in the logistics chain worked in close alignment.

Also, Knudsen highlighted how APMT had expanded its online customer portal to allow clients to initiate transactions, track cargo movements, and receive real-time updates from the comfort of their offices or homes.

Its Commercial Manager, Kayode Daniel, spoke passionately about the central role of customers in shaping the company’s trajectory, saying APMT views its clients not merely as service users but as active partners in growth and innovation, remarking that each milestone reached is proof of what can be achieved when there is mutual trust and shared vision.

Daniel assured stakeholders that the company would continue to invest in cutting-edge solutions, streamline processes, and deliver service improvements that make doing business easier and more rewarding in an evolving trade environment.

Comptroller of the Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Babatunde Olomu, represented by Assistant Comptroller Abubakar Usman, emphasised that faster clearance can only be achieved when importers and clearing agents comply fully with documentation and regulatory requirements.

The Director of Regulatory Services at the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Margaret Ogbonna, stressed the need for frequent inter-agency meetings to harmonise procedures and avoid working in silos, noting that coordinated action is essential to aligning port processes with broader national trade strategies.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to outstanding customers in recognition of their role in driving trade facilitation and operational excellence.

Many participants described the gathering as timely, noting that the momentum generated by such collaborative forums could help Nigeria unlock greater economic potential by making its ports more competitive in the West African region.