Operatives Uncover Use of Wall Clocks as Timers by Terrorists

In order to conceal their operations, indications have emerged that some terrorists may have resorted to the use of wall clocks as timers to detonate Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), at critical infrastructure in the country, Sunday Telegraph investigation has shown.

Specifically, the terrorists are said to use the “method of bombing” when targeting critical assets of government, in a method akin to what the terrorists used to attack the all-important Shiroro/Kaduna transmission power network a few months ago, leaving most Northern states in darkness.

Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said the main objective is to cause maximum damage on their targets.

Consequently, the military and security agencies have intensified efforts on counter improvised explosives devices’ training. This is with a view to equipping special operatives with the needed capacity to detect and diffuse such explosives before they are detonated, thereby preventing loss of lives, and damage to public infrastructure.

Speaking in confidence with this platform, one of the sources said: “I can confirm to you that terrorists have resorted to the use of wall clocks – yes, wall clocks – to detonate improvised explosive devices.

“Because of the nature of the method, they target only critical assets/infrastructure of government, with capacity to cause severe and maximum damage”.

When asked what was being done to arrest the situation, he responded: “Capacity building trainings are being organised for certain categories of personnel across the Military, security, intelligence and other relevant law enforcement agencies.

“The trainings are meant to bring the special operatives up to speed with the complex nature of terrorism, especially as it relates to what I just mentioned above.

“In specific terms, the specially-selected personnel are to be equipped with advanced knowledge and skills on how to counter IEDs, thereby frustrating bomb attacks on critical infrastructure of government”.

Another top source added: “You are aware that many states in the North were thrown into darkness some months back, due to an attack on a critical power installation in the region.

“It may interest you to know that the cowardly act was occasioned by a wall clock that was used as a timer to detonate the bombs, IEDs in that instance, ” adding, however, that there is no cause for alarm, as security agents “have been able to contain the cowards significantly.”

He added that a lot of kinetic and non-kinetic efforts were ongoing, towards the total defeat of terrorists and other criminal elements.

For instance, there is the regular assessment of the readiness of first responding Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as bomb technicians on counter improvised explosive devices procedures and operations.

“A lot is being done by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), through the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), to stop the excesses of terrorists, insurgents and all violent extremists – wherever they might be hibernating.

“If my memory serves me right, the ONSA recently conducted the 2024 Crisis Response Exercise, to underscore the importance of inter-agency collaboration, cooperation and synergy. So, the days of terrorists and other violent extremists testing the resolve of the State, are numbered.

“Let me also assure members of the public that the Military, Security and other law enforcement agencies have maintained aggressive posture towards criminals, leading to the killing of most of their commanders and fighters.

