Operations: NNPCL to engage maintenance firms for Port Harcourt refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced expected engagement of reputable and credible operations and maintenance companies to operate Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC). It stated that the decision is to ensure reliability and sustainability of the refinery towards meeting Nigeria’s fuel supply and energy security obligations. The oil company disclosed these in a statement yesterday titled: ‘Request for expression of interest (EOI) for the provision of operations and maintenance (O&M) services for NNPC Limited Port Harcourt refining Company (PHRC).”

The statement read: “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company NNNPC) Limited is seeking to engage reputable and credible Operations & Maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain one of its refineries, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), to ensure reliability and sustainability towards meeting the nation’s fuel supply and energy security obligations. “Complete details on description, eligibility criteria, compliance with the Nigerian Content Act, Submission of EOI documents, closing date and important information are available on our official website.”