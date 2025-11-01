Operational Efficiency: NAF Redeploys Senior Officers

Twenty four hours after assuming full command, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has ordered the posting/redeployment of several senior officers. According to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the development is geared towards enhanced operational efficiency, and greater synergy.

A statement signed in that regard by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said that the postings affected key appointments at Headquarters NAF, field commands, and units.

According to the CAS, the reshuffle is part of on- going efforts to optimise command effectiveness, improve decision-making processes, and reinforce mission readiness in line with the evolving security environment.

The DOPRI disclosed that some of the key appointments affected by the redeployment include several senior officers now assigned to critical command and staff positions across the Service.

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abubakar Abdullahi has been appointed Chief of Policy and Plans, while AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun assumes duty as Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

“Similarly, AVM Ibitayo Ajiboye has been named Group Managing Director, Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Group of Companies.

AVM Precious Amadi takes over as Chief of Operations, and AVM Nnamdi Ananaba becomes Chief of Air Intelligence. AVM Ebimobo Ebiowe has been appointed Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation, while AVM Ahmed Dari now serves as Chief of Training.

The Transformation and Innovation Branch will be headed by AVM Mohammed Ibrahim, reflecting the Service’s growing focus on technological advancement and efficiency.

In the logistics and engineering domains, AVM Olufemi Ogunsina has been appointed Chief of Aircraft Engineering, and AVM Michael Onyebashi assumes command as Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Mobility Command.

AVM David Pwajok is now Chief of Communication and Information Systems, while AVM John Ukeh takes charge as Air Provost Marshal.

Further reinforcing NAF’s administrative and welfare structures, AVM Simon Peter has been appointed Managing Director, NAFIL Housing and Construction Company, while AVM Chidiebere Obiabaka becomes Air Secretary.

AVM Anthony Martins now serves as Chief of Administration, AVM Abubakar Sule takes over as AOC, Logistics Command, and AVM Abdulrasheed Kotun has been appointed Managing Director, NAF Farms”, he stated.

He added thus: “The new Chief of Civil-Military Relations is AVM Edward Gabkwet, while AVM Osichinaka Ubadike has been named Deputy Commandant, AFIT.

“Additionally, several other senior officers, including AVMs Ahmed Bakari, Albert Bot, Idi Sani, Muhammed Suleiman, Jibrin Usman, and Japheht Ekwuribe, have been redeployed to various defence and inter-service establishments in line with ongoing efforts to strengthen joint operations and national defence coordination.